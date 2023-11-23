Erin Foster Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster has some very happy news to share with fans on Thanksgiving!

The 41-year-old Favorite Daughter entrepreneur and daughter of Grammy winner David Foster is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Simon Tikhman.

Erin took to Instagram on Thursday (November 22) to share the news, just moments after her dad performed on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something. I’m pregnant!” Erin captioned the post, which featured her showing off her baby bump while Simon smiled big at her.

Celeb friends are sharing their well wishes.

Erin‘s former step-sister Gigi Hadid wrote, “YAY!!!!!”

Jennifer Garner said, “Erin!!!! Such welcome, happy news!! Congratulations!”

BJ Novak joked, “Favorite Granddaughter?”

The news comes a month after Erin made headlines for talking about her famous ex who allegedly cheated on her.