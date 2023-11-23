Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 11:47 am

Erin Foster Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster has some very happy news to share with fans on Thanksgiving!

The 41-year-old Favorite Daughter entrepreneur and daughter of Grammy winner David Foster is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Simon Tikhman.

Erin took to Instagram on Thursday (November 22) to share the news, just moments after her dad performed on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something. I’m pregnant!” Erin captioned the post, which featured her showing off her baby bump while Simon smiled big at her.

Celeb friends are sharing their well wishes.

Erin‘s former step-sister Gigi Hadid wrote, “YAY!!!!!”

Jennifer Garner said, “Erin!!!! Such welcome, happy news!! Congratulations!”

BJ Novak joked, “Favorite Granddaughter?”

The news comes a month after Erin made headlines for talking about her famous ex who allegedly cheated on her.

