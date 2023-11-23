Dakota Johnson Spotted at Dinner With Her Manager, Seth Meyers Seen at Same Restaurant

Dakota Johnson kicked off the holiday week by spending quality time with an important member of her team!

The 34-year-old actress was joined by her manager Jason Weinberg for dinner at Via Carota restaurant on Tuesday (November 21) in New York City.

Also having dinner at the same restaurant at the same time was Seth Meyers with his family and it looks like they may have run into each other!

Dakota has been working with Jason as her manager ever since she was 18, so he’s definitely family to her at this point.

“I want to grow with people. I am not interested in stepping on people’s shoulders to get somewhere,” she told THR about her team in 2021. “I care so much about trusting people and being trusted because this industry, it thrives on collaboration. You can’t do it by yourself.”

Dakota was spotted on a coffee run with her bestie last week in NYC.