A$AP Rocky Has Sweetest Answer When Asked About Collaborating With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna definitely have chemistry in the studio, but that’s not where they are at their collaborative best. At least not according to A$AP.

The 35-year-old rapper was asked about working with his longtime partner on a fashionable collaboration for Puma during a recent interview. Instead of spilling tea on any possible project they could tackle as designers, he revealed their best creations to date.

“If me and my lady was to collab, what could we just team up and just like f-cking smash and go crazy on,” he asked for confirmation during an interview with Complex.

A$AP continued, saying, “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design.”

“We had a third designer come and help — a ghost designer named God and shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels,” he concluded.

Rihanna and A$AP share to sons – RZA and Riot Rose.

RZA arrived in May 2022, and Riot Rose was born in August 2023.

We got the cutest new family photo of the quartet a few weeks ago.

