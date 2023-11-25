Which Hallmark TV Show or Movie Series Do You Want to See Revived After Cancellation? Vote in Just Jared's Poll!

Hallmark Channel has canceled some fan favorite TV shows and movie series’ over the years.

We want to ask fans…which do you want revived for more episodes/movies!?

Keep reading to find out more…

We’ve gathered a few of Hallmark’s biggest cancellations…and we also included a few entries that weren’t canceled but instead, came to an end.

You can vote as many times as wish in this poll to let Hallmark executives know….revive these programs!!!

We’ll close this poll on Tuesday (December 12) at 3pm ET. Happy voting!

If you didn’t see, you can take a look back at all of Hallmark’s canceled TV and movie content right here. There are some programs you probably forgot that are included in this list!

