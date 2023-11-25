Top Stories
Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 10:40 am

The Richest 'Angel' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Angel' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Angel is regarded as one of the best spinoff series in TV history.

The Joss Whedon-created spinoff of Buffy the Vampire Slayer centered around the character of Angel (David Boreanaz), and ran from October of 1999 to May of 2004 across five seasons.

In the show, Angel moves to Los Angeles and works as a private detective alongside his team of associates to “help the helpless” against evil.

Over the years, many of the stars of the series have gone on to achieve incredible things and amass a significant amount of wealth.

Find out who the richest stars of Angel are…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Acker, Andy Hallett, Angel, Charisma Carpenter, Christian Kane, Daniel Dae Kim, David Boreanaz, EG, Elisabeth Rohm, Eliza Dushku, evergreen, Extended, Glenn Quinn, J. August Richards, James Marsters, Julie Benz, Mercedes McNab, Net Worth, Slideshow, Stephanie Romanov, Television, Vincent Kartheiser

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images