The Richest 'Angel' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Angel is regarded as one of the best spinoff series in TV history.

The Joss Whedon-created spinoff of Buffy the Vampire Slayer centered around the character of Angel (David Boreanaz), and ran from October of 1999 to May of 2004 across five seasons.

In the show, Angel moves to Los Angeles and works as a private detective alongside his team of associates to “help the helpless” against evil.

Over the years, many of the stars of the series have gone on to achieve incredible things and amass a significant amount of wealth.

Find out who the richest stars of Angel are…