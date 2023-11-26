Is Dan Jeannotte Single or Married? Learn About the Hallmark Star's Life!

Dan Jeannotte is starring in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Our Christmas Mural and we have the scoop on his personal life!

The 42-year-old actor is best known for his work as Katie Stevens‘ love interest “Pinstripe Guy” on the Freeform hit series The Bold Type.

Dan has also been seen as James Stuart in The CW’s Reign, Sam Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Brandon Russell in Hallmark’s The Good Witch series.

Over the years, Dan has appeared in several movies for Hallmark Channel.

So, is Dan single or married?

Dan has been married to his wife Heidi Hawkins since 2012!

Neither of them have public Instagram profiles, so we don’t have any photos to share of the couple.

Dan‘s official bio on the Hallmark Channel website notes that he “lives in Collingwood, Ontario with his family and their dog Barley. When he’s not performing, he writes, hikes, and loves reading stories and playing Lego with his son.”

