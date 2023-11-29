All of Taylor Swift's World Tours Ranked by How Much Money They Grossed, Plus Eras Tour Estimates

Taylor Swift has wrapped the 2023 dates on the Eras Tour and she still has so many shows left to perform in 2024. We’re taking a look back at the amount of money grossed by all of her world tours!

The 33-year-old singer went on her first concert tour in 2009 to promote her album Fearless and she has been on four more tours since then.

Taylor was supposed to launch her sixth tour, Lover Fest, in 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. Now, The Eras Tour is officially her sixth tour.

The top-grossing tour in Taylor‘s career has brought in $345.7 million and estimates for the Eras Tour are way more than that!

