The Top 10 Best Studio Ghibli Movies, Ranked From Lowest to Highest (There's a 3-Way Tie for No. 1!)

Studio Ghibli is one of the most beloved animation studios in the world.

The Japanese studio, founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with producer Toshio Suzuki, is known for creating some of the most critically acclaimed animated films in the world.

The studio’s name, “Ghibli,” is inspired by a Libyan Arabic name for “hot desert wind,” chosen to represent the idea of bringing refreshing new ideas to the Japanese animation industry.

Studio Ghibli is known for its distinctive artistic style, attention to detail and emphasis on storytelling. Their films often feature richly developed characters, fantastical worlds, and themes that touch upon ecological concerns, human relationships, and personal growth.

And while many of the movies are targeted to a family-friendly audience, they often contain deeper philosophical and emotional layers that resonate with viewers of all ages.

We’ve rounded up all of the Studio Ghibli films, and ranked them based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores, which are based on critic reviews around the globe.

Find out what the Best Studio Ghibli movies are, ranked…