Conor McGregor & Fiancée Dee Devlin Welcome Baby No. 4!

Conor McGregor is a dad again!

On Thursday (November 30), the 35-year-old Irish MMA fighter announced that he and fiancée Dee Devlin welcomed their fourth child together.

Keep reading to find out more…

Conor and Dee, 36, welcomed a baby boy, but they haven’t shared his name yet.

“Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ❤️🙏” Conor wrote in the caption on Instagram along with a carousel of photos in the hospital after Dee gave birth.

The new baby boy joins big brothers Conor Jr, 6, and Rian, 2, and big sister Croia Mairead, 4.

Conor announced back in June that Dee was pregnant during an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Mark.

Conor and Dee have been together since 2008 and got engaged in 2020.

Congrats!