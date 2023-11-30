Dan Reynolds Kicks Off His Day with Jiu-Jitsu Class in L.A.

Dan Reynolds is getting in a workout.

The 36-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman was seen arriving at a jiu-jitsu studio for a morning class on Thursday (November 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dan Reynolds

For the class, Dan wore a black Gi, which is the traditional uniform used in the art of jiu-jitsu, paired with black slides.

Back in September, Dan stepped out in Los Feliz to run a few errands with girlfriend Minka Kelly, who he has been seeing now for over a year.

In a recent interview, Dan explained why Imagine Dragons has no interest in ever headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The next Halftime Show, presented by Apple Music, will be headlined by Usher in February 2024. Find out whether he’ll be having guests during the show!