Ariana Grande Teases New Music With Studio Photos, 'Wicked' Co-Stars Cynthia Erivo & Jonathan Bailey React

Ariana Grande is getting fans very excited!

The 30-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Thursday (December 7) to share a series of new photos and videos of her working in the recording studio.

Ariana teased that she’s been working on new music, and while here comments on the post are limited, a couple that made it on her page stood out.

Her Wicked co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Jonathan Bailey reacted to the post and even offered their own tease of Ariana is working on!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I’m so freaking proud of you!! This project is so freaking special!!!❤️” Cynthia commented on the post.

Jonathan wrote, “Blow. Our. Minds.”

Even Wicked director Jon M Chu got in the comments, writing, “Oh sh-t. Lets goooooo🔥”

Others sharing comments include her mom Joan Grande, writing, “love love love,” and her best friends like Courtney Chipolone, who said,” there she IS,” and Victoria Monet, who wrote, “She’s HOME!!!🤎🤎🤎🥂”

Speaking of Wicked… The cast still has about 10 days left of filming on the upcoming two-part movie adaptation. They are reportedly set to pick back up in early 2024.

See what Jonathan Bailey recently teased about the movie musical!