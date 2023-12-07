Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2023 at 6:46 pm

The Richest Marvel Villains Ranked, & Does the Villain With the Largest Net Worth Beat the Wealthiest MCU Hero?

The Richest Marvel Villains Ranked, & Does the Villain With the Largest Net Worth Beat the Wealthiest MCU Hero?

Any fan of superhero movies knows that a potential blockbuster is only as good as the villain that their favorite heroes face off against.

Thankfully, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s never a problem! The iconic franchise has amassed an incredible lineup of heroes and an equally popular crew of supervillains who are always trying to ruin the day.

Of course, part of what makes the MCU so great is the multitude of morally gray characters. Take Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, for example. He’s a villain who is beloved to many for his enduring heart of gold. On the flip side, Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch embraced her dark side, becoming the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The other thing that makes Marvel’s villains a treat is that we often get mega-stars in the role. Hollywood icons and talented newcomers alike have suited up as evildoers.

With such a talented group, you might be wondering who has amassed the largest approximate net worth over the years? We did some digging and put together a ranking from lowest to highest, and the top earner beats the competition with a worth of around $200 million!

Was that also enough to beat out the wealthiest hero in the MCU?

Scroll through a slideshow to see a ranking of the villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe based on their net worth…

