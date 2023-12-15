Abbi Jacobson, Teyonah Parris, Linda Cardellini, & More Join Cast of Netflix's 'No Good Deed'

A number of stars are joining the cast of Netflix‘s No Good Deed!

Created by Liz Feldman, No Good Deed is a “dark comedy series that, over eight half-hour episodes, follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare,” per the show’s official logline.

Emmy-winner Ray Romano was previously revealed to star in No Good Deed. The streaming platform also confirmed that Emmy-winner and Friends alum Lisa Kudrow will appear in the upcoming series.

On Friday (December 15), additional cast members were announced!

Keep reading to find out more…

Abbi Jacobson, Teyonah Parris, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, and Poppy Liu will take on roles in No Good Deed, Variety reports.

Best known for starring in Broad City, Abbi recently headlined Prime Video’s A League of Their Own. In No Good Deed, she will play Leslie Fisher, who, according to the outlet, is “clever, curious and competitive to a fault.”

Teyonah just made her second Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance as Captain Monica Rambeau in The Marvels. She is also known for Dear White People and Candyman. Teyonah will play Carla, “a high-achieving and somewhat sardonic architect and expectant mother,” in No Good Deed.

Another Marvel actress, Linda has starred in numerous titles such as Hawkeye and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the Netflix series, she is set to play the character of Margo Starling, “a perfectly-coiffed status seeker with buried secrets to spare.”

Luke will take on the role of a depressed unemployed man named JD Campbell.

Poppy is best known for her roles in Hacks and The Afterparty. She’ll play Leslie’s wife Sarah in No Good Deed.

Find out which movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in January 2024!