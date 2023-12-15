Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 6:10 pm

Derek Blasberg Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner - See Every Photo From Inside the Party!

Derek Blasberg Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner - See Every Photo From Inside the Party!

Derek Blasberg hosted a star-studded holiday party this week and we have photos from inside the event!

The writer and socialate teamed up with PATRÓN EL CIELO to host the dinner at a private residence on Wednesday night (December 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Derek was joined by celeb friends like Rosario Dawson, Lana Condor, Olivia Wilde, Evan Ross, Patricia Arquette, Gus Kenworthy, and more.

He wrote on Instagram, “‘Tis the season for… good deeds and bad dancing?🕺🎁🥃This week, I cohosted a @patron dance party and clothing drive with @muscularcalves where we asked our pals to clean out their closets and swap donations to LA’s Hope of the Valley for engraved bottles of my favorite tequila. Obligatory l dad joke: Agave for A’giving. (Get it? I’m sorry.) Fun fact: I met Ashlee as a sophomore in college when I had bad highlights and rollerbladed to class. (I’ve destroyed all photographic evidence of this phase, FYI). Thanks to everyone for showing up and being generous, and a special shoutout to DJ @juniornyongo!”

Head inside to see photos of all the stars there…

Check out all the photos below and in the gallery…

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Olivia Wilde and Cleo Wade spend an evening with Derek Blasberg at his holiday celebration

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Derek Blasberg and PATRÓN EL CIELO host a holiday celebration

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Evan Ross, Ben Glieb and Rosario Dawson

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Natasha Lyonnne and Patricia Arquette spend an evening with friends

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Rachel Zoe, Lana Condor and Anthony de la Torre

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Chriselle Lim

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Georgie Flores and Sara Sampaio

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Gus Kenworthy

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Natasha Lyonnne and Patricia Arquette

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Rosario Dawson, Patricia Arquette, and Maria Bello

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Rachel Zoe and Rocky Barnes

Derek Blasberg holiday dinner

Tinx, Gus Kenworthy and Derek Blasberg
Just Jared on Facebook
derek blasberg holiday dinner 01
derek blasberg holiday dinner 02
derek blasberg holiday dinner 03
derek blasberg holiday dinner 04
derek blasberg holiday dinner 05
derek blasberg holiday dinner 06
derek blasberg holiday dinner 07
derek blasberg holiday dinner 08
derek blasberg holiday dinner 09
derek blasberg holiday dinner 10
derek blasberg holiday dinner 11
derek blasberg holiday dinner 12
derek blasberg holiday dinner 13

Photos: Angel Montalvo
Posted to: Anthony De La Torre, Chrishelle Lim, Cleo Wade, Derek Blasberg, Evan Ross, Georgie Flores, Gus Kenworthy, Lana Condor, Olivia Wilde, Patricia Arquette, Rosario Dawson, Sara Sampaio, Tinx

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images