Derek Blasberg Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner - See Every Photo From Inside the Party!

The writer and socialate teamed up with PATRÓN EL CIELO to host the dinner at a private residence on Wednesday night (December 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Derek was joined by celeb friends like Rosario Dawson, Lana Condor, Olivia Wilde, Evan Ross, Patricia Arquette, Gus Kenworthy, and more.

He wrote on Instagram, “‘Tis the season for… good deeds and bad dancing?🕺🎁🥃This week, I cohosted a @patron dance party and clothing drive with @muscularcalves where we asked our pals to clean out their closets and swap donations to LA’s Hope of the Valley for engraved bottles of my favorite tequila. Obligatory l dad joke: Agave for A’giving. (Get it? I’m sorry.) Fun fact: I met Ashlee as a sophomore in college when I had bad highlights and rollerbladed to class. (I’ve destroyed all photographic evidence of this phase, FYI). Thanks to everyone for showing up and being generous, and a special shoutout to DJ @juniornyongo!”

