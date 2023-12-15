Macaulay Culking & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Shopping After First Official Appearance With Their Sons

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are looking so in love while checking some items off their gift list amid the holiday season.

The Hollywood couple was spotted shopping together on Thursday (December 14) in Los Angeles’ Westfield Mall.

The Home Alone actor looked cozy in a pair of gray sweatpants, which he paired with a jean jacket and a flannel. He capped off the outfit with a baseball cap emblazoned with “Papa.” Brenda opted for a knit gray turtleneck and wore a backpack.

Their outing comes just a few weeks after they introduced their children to the spotlight during a major appearance.

Earlier this month, Macaulay and Brenda brought their two sons with them when Macaulay received his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It marked the first time that we’ve gotten official photos of the private parents’ children – their eldest Dakota, 2, and a younger son whose name we don’t yet know.

During the ceremony, Macaulay also offered some rare insight into his relationship with Brenda.

