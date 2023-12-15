Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 2:10 pm

Macaulay Culking & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Shopping After First Official Appearance With Their Sons

Macaulay Culking & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Shopping After First Official Appearance With Their Sons

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are looking so in love while checking some items off their gift list amid the holiday season.

The Hollywood couple was spotted shopping together on Thursday (December 14) in Los Angeles’ Westfield Mall.

The Home Alone actor looked cozy in a pair of gray sweatpants, which he paired with a jean jacket and a flannel. He capped off the outfit with a baseball cap emblazoned with “Papa.” Brenda opted for a knit gray turtleneck and wore a backpack.

Their outing comes just a few weeks after they introduced their children to the spotlight during a major appearance.

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier this month, Macaulay and Brenda brought their two sons with them when Macaulay received his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It marked the first time that we’ve gotten official photos of the private parents’ children – their eldest Dakota, 2, and a younger son whose name we don’t yet know.

During the ceremony, Macaulay also offered some rare insight into his relationship with Brenda.

Scroll through all of the photos from Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin’s shopping trip in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 01
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 02
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 03
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 04
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 05
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 06
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 07
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 08
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 09
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 10
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 11
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 12
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 13
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 14
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 15
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 16
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 17
macaulay culkin brenda song shopping trip 18

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images