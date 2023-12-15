Is Christopher Russell Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Model Wife!

Christopher Russell is starring as Patrick in the new Hallmark Channel movie The Secret Gift of Christmas and it’s time to learn more about him!

The 40-year-old actor has been featured in lots of Hallmark movies in the past and he’s also known for roles in TV shows like UnREAL, Day of the Dead, Supernatural, and more.

Christopher‘s official bio on the Hallmark site confirms that he “currently lives in Vancouver with his wife and his two children.”

So, who is his wife?

Keep reading to find out more…

Christopher has been married to former Playboy Playmate model Tailor James for over a decade and they’ve been together since 2004!

On their anniversary in 2018, Christopher posted, “14 years later and my heart still skips a beat when you walk in the room. Happy anniversary to the #loveofmylife #loveatfirstsight #soulmate.”

Check out some of their cute Instagram photos below…