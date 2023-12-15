Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 2:33 pm

Is Christopher Russell Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Model Wife!

Is Christopher Russell Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Model Wife!

Christopher Russell is starring as Patrick in the new Hallmark Channel movie The Secret Gift of Christmas and it’s time to learn more about him!

The 40-year-old actor has been featured in lots of Hallmark movies in the past and he’s also known for roles in TV shows like UnREAL, Day of the Dead, Supernatural, and more.

Christopher‘s official bio on the Hallmark site confirms that he “currently lives in Vancouver with his wife and his two children.”

So, who is his wife?

Keep reading to find out more…

Christopher has been married to former Playboy Playmate model Tailor James for over a decade and they’ve been together since 2004!

On their anniversary in 2018, Christopher posted, “14 years later and my heart still skips a beat when you walk in the room. Happy anniversary to the #loveofmylife #loveatfirstsight #soulmate.”

Check out some of their cute Instagram photos below…
Photos: Hallmark Channel
Getty Images