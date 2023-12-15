Kate Bosworth Wishes Ex-Husband Michael Polish's Daughter Jasper a Happy Birthday

Kate Bosworth is marking a very special day!

On Thursday (December 14), the 40-year-old Blue Crush actress took to Instagram to celebrate former stepdaughter Jasper Polish‘s birthday. Jasper is the daughter of Kate‘s ex-husband Michael Polish.

“Birthday girl, you are magic! ✨🕊️🪩 @jasperpolish 🎊 We love you 🎊 My goodness, we are blessed that you are our girl,” Kate wrote along with several photos of Jasper.

One photo also featured Kate‘s new husband Justin Long and Jasper laughing.

Kate and Michael, 53, first announced their separation after eight years of marriage in 2021. Kate filed for divorce a year later in July 2022 and it was finalized in March 2023.

This past June, it was revealed that Kate and Justin, 45, had quietly tied the knot.