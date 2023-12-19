Jonathan Van Ness Shares Health Update After Undergoing Unspecified Surgery

Jonathan Van Ness is sharing an update with fans after a recent surgery.

On Monday (December 18), the 36-year-old Queer Eye star revealed that they had surgery earlier that day for an undisclosed medical issue, but says, “Don’t worry, I’m totally fine.”

On their Instagram Story, Jonathan showed off a bandaged right hand where they “had to get that little, like IV, thing” as they needed to go under anesthesia for the procedure.

“Never gone under anesthesia before,” Jonathan shared. “And when I came out of the surgery — which went really good, you guys. I’m gonna be great. I’m gonna be fine — do you know what I said?”

“I woke up and I said ‘Maid in Manhattan,’” Jonathan answered, referring to the the 2002 rom-com where Jennifer Lopez played a hotel maid who pretends to be a socialite.

“I haven’t thought about that movie since 2006 or whatever,” Jonathan added. “And then I started sobbing.”

Jonathan later admitted to having some “morbid” thoughts before undergoing surgery, saying, “I literally woke up early to wash and blow dry my hair in case I dropped dead on the table or something, because I didn’t want a mortician to do it.”

The hairstylist also shared an update from the doctors, saying, “They said the pain’s going to be intense tomorrow. Oh my God, but my hair looks great, so….So basically I just need to, like, rest and do no strenuous activity for, like, literally a week. A long time for me.”

Then on Tuesday (Dec. 19), Jonathan returned to their Instagram Story to share a video while outside dancing, along with the caption, “Painkiller, coffee…dance.”

We’re glad to hear Jonathan is recovering well after surgery!

