Who Won 'The Voice' Season 24? Spoilers Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on the season finale of The Voice!

The season 24 finale of The Voice aired on Tuesday night (December 19) and a new winner was crowned!

Going into the finale were the Top 5 finalists – Lila Forde (Team Legend), Huntley (Team Niall), Ruby Leigh (Team Reba), Mara Justine (Team Niall), and Jacquie Roar (Team Reba).

At the end of the episode, host Carson Daly crowned the winner of season 24.

It has already been announced that there will be some major changes happening for season 25 of The Voice, including new faces and the first-ever double chair.

Head inside to learn who won The Voice season 24…