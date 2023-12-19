Julia Roberts Talks 'Pretty Woman,' Reveals Where She Thinks Her & Richard Gere's Characters Are Now

Julia Roberts is sharing her thoughts on one of her most beloved characters!

The 56-year-old actress recently dished on her breakout role in Pretty Woman, which was released 33 years ago and co-starred Richard Gere.

Julia was asked on CBS Mornings about where she thinks some of her iconic characters are now, and she revealed quite the story about her and Richard‘s Pretty Woman roles, Vivian and Edward.

“I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling,” Julia shared. “And now she runs his business.”

Several years after Pretty Woman, Julia and Richard reunited once again and starred in another rom-com, Runaway Bride.

Where would those characters, Maggie and Ike, be? “They stay together. He doesn’t die in this one. They’re gonna stay together.”

Her Mystic Pizza character, Daisy, and Charles (Adam Storke)? “Let’s hope they’re still together and they have a bunch of cute little kiddos.”

Another of her iconic rom-com roles is Anna in Notting Hill, alongside Hugh Grant as William. They were last seen married with a child on the way, so where are they now?

“She’s retired,” the actress said. “She has six children and has maintained her waist size, amazingly. He runs the bookshop still. And now there’s a little knitting annex to the bookshop that she runs.”

