18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Sat, 09 December 2023 at 9:37 am

Julia Roberts Reveals Which of Her Movies She Wants to Make a Sequel For

Julia Roberts is looking back at her long list of hit movies!

On Thursday night (December 7), the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen where she was asked by a fan which of her movies she would want to make a sequel for.

“I think, maybe, My Best Friend’s Wedding,” Julia answered. “Because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going and…”

“Follow up,” Andy interjected. “Who do you think Michael should’ve married in My Best Friend’s Wedding?”

“Well, I mean, of course, Jules,” Julia answered. “But he married Kimmy.”

In the 1997 rom-com, Julia played Julianne, a woman who discovers she’s in love with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) only after he announces he’s going to marry college student Kimberly (Cameron Diaz). She then attempts to ruin the wedding in order to win Michael’s love.

Also during her appearance on WWHL, Julia revealed the one role she regrets not taking and some other roles that she was lucky enough to get because other actresses passed on them.
Photos: NBC/Bravo
Getty Images