Sat, 09 December 2023 at 11:06 am

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Bring His Daughter Sabine to Jingle Ball 2023 NYC

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Bring His Daughter Sabine to Jingle Ball 2023 NYC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are spending another weekend at Jingle Ball!

After attending the event in Los Angeles last weekend, the couple, and former Good Morning America co-hosts, stepped out for Z100 Jingle Ball on Friday night (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the holiday event, Amy, 5, wore a metallic blazer with a sparkling black crop top and leather pants while T.J., 46, looked cool in a black leather, black tie, and black pants.

Joining the couple at the show was T.J.‘s 11-year-old daughter Sabine, whom he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

Keep reading to find out more…

Just the other day, it was revealed that Marilee has been dating Amy‘s ex-husband Andrew Shue for the past six months and the two were just spotted out together for the first time.

Along with Sabine, T.J. also has two older kids from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Earlier this week, Amy and T.J. launched their new podcast and opened up about their relationship for the first time.

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at Jingle Ball…
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images