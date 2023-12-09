2 Chainz Rushed to Hospital Following Car Accident in Miami

2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after an early morning car accident.

The 46-year-old “I’m Different” rapper was involved in a car accident on Saturday morning (December 9) as he was driving on I-95 in Miami, Florida when another vehicle crashed into his car.

TMZ reports that police suspect that the driver that hit 2 Chainz may have been driving under the influence.

The outlet also reports 2 Chainz “suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries as well, but that he’s in stable condition in the hospital.”

Following the accident, 2 Chainz took to his Instagram Story to share a video of himself on a stretcher and getting loaded into the back of an ambulance.

2 Chainz is in Miami for Art Basel and shortly before the crash, he shared a video of himself stopping to grab something to eat from Marketplace 119: Meat and Seafood.

We wish 2 Chainz a speedy recovery.