Adam Driver Talks Working Relationship With Noah Baumbach & Whether He Was Asked to Be in 'Barbie'

The 40-year-old actor recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to promote his new movie Ferrari.

During the interview, he also talked about his working relationship with Noah Baumbach, and revealed if he was ever asked to be in Barbie!

“I mean, he is a brilliant director, a brilliant writer,” Adam said of the Marriage Story director.

“He came from a theater background, so when we first worked together, I felt like we had a good symbiosis immediately because I went to school for theater and did a lot of plays right when I graduated, so his way of working in my way that I like to work,” he continued.

“He compresses basically the run of a play into a day where always the run of a play, you do eight shows a week for, you know, three or four months, and always in the last performance, you feel like, ‘Oh, I found the best way of doing this economically,’ and things that you were thinking of before, you’re available now to, I can’t describe it well, but your body’s more at ease. It’s always the best performance and because you get a lot of takes with Noah, you don’t leave set with any regret that you didn’t get the shot and he likes to use just one camera, so even in white noise, which is something really big, he was still using one camera and you just repeat the performance, and really by repetition, you find other things.”

Adam went on to discuss the process with Marriage Story.

“It was really challenging because everybody was seemingly, I can’t speak for everybody actually, but myself, it just brought up a lot of things of, you know, your own parents’ divorce. I was that age when my parents got divorced. It was very personal for Noah. We shot this massive fight over the course of two days I think with just one camera, you know, pushing it around and we blocked out well in advance so by the time we were there, it was just shooting. He’s catered the schedule so you’re not really wasting any time. I feel like this is a really boring answer, really long, but once you’re there, it feels like theater. It feels like a very small conversation that you’re having with a very skeleton crew and because the writing is so good, you have a lot of options when you’re playing it.”

As for whether he was asked to be in Barbie?

“No, that didn’t come up,” he revealed.

