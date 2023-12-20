Kate Winslet's New HBO Series 'The Regime' Offers an Intriguing First Trailer - Watch Now!

Kate Winslet is back on HBO with a new limited series called The Regime, and the first teaser trailer has just arrived online.

Here’s the logline for the new 2024 show: The series tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

The series features a great cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

The series debuts on Sunday (March 3).

