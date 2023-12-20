Top Stories
Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Wed, 20 December 2023 at 11:13 am

Kate Winslet's New HBO Series 'The Regime' Offers an Intriguing First Trailer - Watch Now!

Kate Winslet's New HBO Series 'The Regime' Offers an Intriguing First Trailer - Watch Now!

Kate Winslet is back on HBO with a new limited series called The Regime, and the first teaser trailer has just arrived online.

Here’s the logline for the new 2024 show: The series tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

The series features a great cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

The series debuts on Sunday (March 3).

Be sure to watch the teaser trailer for the new show embedded below.

If you didn’t see, a celebrity recently revealed why her friendship with Kate Winslet ended, calling it harder than most breakups she’s had.

Photos: HBO
