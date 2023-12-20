Royal Family Member Reveals Prince William's Nickname, & It'll Likely Surprise You

The British Royal Family really is just like most other families around the world. By that, we mean that they won’t hesitate to playfully roast each other with jokes and nicknames.

That fact was really driven home when Mike Tindall – husband of Prince William and Prince Harry‘s cousin, Zara – revealed his not-exactly-flattering nickname for the Prince of Wales.

Read more to check out Prince William’s nickname…

While on the Seven: Rob Burrow podcast with Zara, Mike revealed that he refers to Prince William as One Pint Willy.

Why? “Because he’s not the best of drinkers,” Mike explained, via People. “Coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often.”

He continued, joking, “That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. One Pint Willy. It’s out there now, sorry sir.”

If you were unaware, Mike was a professional rugby player.

Zara added that her husband was going to be “in so much trouble” for his big revelation.

