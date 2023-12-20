New Details Emerge About Brad Pitt's Birthday Celebration With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt turned 60 earlier this week, and now we’re learning how he celebrated with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who also just had a birthday.

The acclaimed actor turned 60 on Monday (December 18), and he marked the occasion with a party in Los Angeles. A source shared some details about the special day!

Read more about Brad Pitt’s birthday celebration…

Brad‘s party took place at Mother Wolf in LA, according to People.

He was seen outside the venue wearing a shirt emblazoned with a bold, yellow graphic print. Ines, who turned 34 on Tuesday, opted for a sleeveless dress with dark tights and a matching scarf.

She was spotted clutched a balloon, while another party-goer carried a photograph of the couple making cheeky faces for the camera.

It looks like a good time with an intimate guestlist of close friends!

Just a few weeks ago, we got a big update about Brad‘s relationship with Ines. If you were unaware, it’s his first big public relationship since splitting from Angelina Jolie.