Cynthia Erivo Talks Filming 'Wicked' Movies & What It's Like Singing With Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo is gushing about getting to sing with her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande!

The two star will be starring in the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical as friends to enemies Elphaba and Glinda.

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Cynthia was asked about singing together and blending their voices for the upcoming films.

“She calls it worming,” Cynthia said. “So our voices are very different, as you know, but for some reason when we sing, they sound like one voice. We discovered it when we were rehearsing and singing together. We work really well together, our voices…”

“It’s amazing. We still, it astounds us. I love listening to her, she loves listening to me. I love singing with her. We love singing together because when we can find the sound together, it’s really lovely.”

She also dished that she does her own stunts and sings live in the movie!

“To play this role has been one of the roles of a lifetime, to be honest,” Cynthia shared on the TODAY Show. “And it’s very exciting and fun, and wild, and heart wrenching. I’m doing my own stunts and singing live.”

The upcoming Wicked movie adaptation still has about 10 days left of filming, which is reportedly taking place in early 2024.

Wicked: Part One is set to be released on November 27, 2024!

