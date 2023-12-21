Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are Engaged & 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Thu, 21 December 2023 at 11:28 pm

The Richest 'Elf' Cast Members, Ranked (& the Top Earner's Net Worth is Double No. 2's)

Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s that time of the year to pull out your copy of Elf.

The holiday movie ranks up with Mariah Carey‘s always chart-topping “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in terms of modern festive classics, and many of the movie’s stars have enjoyed successful careers and amassed impressive net worths since it was released in 2003.

Of course, two of the movie’s most recognizable stars are Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel who played off each other as a romantic pairing. However, it also features the likes of Peter Dinklage, James Caan and Mary Steenburgen.

Since it’s debut, Elf has likely been viewed annually in homes across the globe. It features iconic lines – “Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color,” for example – and is funny but heartwarming. What’s not to love?!

Believe it or not, this year marks the classic film’s 20th anniversary! As the holidays are looming, we decided to check out the cast members’ estimated net worth. The wealthiest star from the film is worth $160 million. Can you guess what everyone else is worth?

Click inside to check out the richest stars from Elf ranked from lowest to highest…

