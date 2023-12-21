20+ 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestants Have Come Out As Trans After Competing On the Reality Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become quite the global phenemonon since it first premiered in 2009!

The drag queen competition series hit mainstream, bringing LGBTQ+ performers to the forefront of conversations and catapulted many into stardom.

While the series previously mainly only cast gay males impersonating females, there has since been a straight male competitor, several Trans women and a Trans man.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has had 210 competitors on the main, flagship series in the US, which has spanned across 15 regular seasons and eight All Stars seasons. The show has also expanded across the world with 15 international versions, including the likes of Canada, UK, Thailand, Philippines, France, Mexico and more!

Many who competed on the show identified as male at the time, there have been many who have come out as Trans women following their time on the show, and there has even been some who came out on the show.

We have gathered every performer who has come out as Trans on or after the show and compiled a comprehensive list all in one place.

Keep reading to see all of the Drag Race contestants who have come out as Trans…