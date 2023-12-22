Abby Lee Miller Drags Taylor Swift's Dancing Skills, Compares Her to Travis Kelce

Abby Lee Miller has some thoughts about Taylor Swift‘s skills on the dance floor, and she didn’t hesitate to voice them.

The 58-year-old Dance Moms star and dance teacher was critical of the 34-year-old “Wildest Dream” pop star’s abilities during a recent episode of her Leave It On the Dance Floor podcast.

She even compared Taylor‘s abilities to her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s, and her opinion left some Swifties up in arms.

“Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed,” Abby said, adding, “And her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let’s leave it at that.”

In fact, Abby said that Travis was “great” and described him as “a natural.”

She continued, saying that it was “too late” for Taylor to improve her skills, not that she thought there were concerns. “I don’t think she’s worried about it. I don’t think that’s her top priority right now.”

“However, I think she does probably think she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing,” Abby said, explaining that was when she loved Taylor the most.

If you missed it, Taylor talked about preparing for the dancing in her Eras Tour during a recent interview.

