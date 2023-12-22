Trisha Paytas Recalls Being Shot at By an 'A-List Actor,' Addresses Her Problematic Past

Trisha Paytas opened up about her past in a new interview.

The 35-year-old YouTuber sat down for an interview with Paper Magazine. During it, she addressed her “problematic” past.

She also recalled an encounter with an “A-list actor” who was shooting a gun in her direction. Amazingly, Trisha said it wasn’t the scariest moment of her life.

Read more about Trisha’s past…

“That was in Malibu and it was a really A-list actor,” Trisha said about the encounter. “When I tell people the name, they’re like, ‘What the hell?’”

She added that she has not ever named the star. Why? “Because he’s just so big and massive, but it was wild.”

“It was weird because I was so young and I was a little out of my mind. I was definitely on drugs. This was in my escorting days. So to me, it felt like, is this not normal? He was playing around, shooting the gun around my head. I guess in hindsight, that might be the scariest moment because I’ve never been shot at before,” she said.

Trisha continued, adding, “And the only reason I knew it was real is because he apologized. I went back to go get my sunglasses and there were bullet holes. Literally a week later and he had apologized. He was like, ‘Are you okay? I didn’t mean to shoot you,’ or something. Can you imagine? I was like, ‘What happened?’ Imagine I was shot and didn’t know. That story was wild because I try to think of the events leading up to it and all I remember is it being so vivid. Nothing was melting or anything, but it was just so odd. Especially being with that person. I think because I was on something crazy, it wasn’t that scary.”

The star said that a scarier moment was a “drug binge” she was on in 2019.

“I actually thought we were gonna die. He was convulsing and I was, too. I just remember the dog talking to me and I thought, Oh, we’re dying. He kept injecting me. It was crazy. Yeah, he passed away in 2021 and that made me so sad. We were binging for a month. My family didn’t know, no one knew anything. Then my first video back was in January 2020, and my lips were blue. It looked like I was dead. That was the scariest because I really thought that we were dying. I was shaking and withering, so I thought it was a slow death,” she recalled.

In regards to her past, Trisha stressed the importance of forgiveness.

“Forgiveness is the only way to get through life. Forgiving yourself, forgiving others,” she said. “They always say that, even forgiving people who did you wrong, it’s more for you. Otherwise you hang on to it. Same with me.”

She explained, “I was embarrassed. I was really hard on myself and I didn’t wanna forgive myself. It’s still hard for me. That’s why I’m self-deprecating sometimes. I know I was problematic, but I know I can get past that because I did forgive myself. But forgiveness is hard. If you don’t have forgiveness, then life is miserable. Even people who did you so wrong.”

