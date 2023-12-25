Top Stories
Taylor Swift Brings Santa Claus to Chiefs Game: Fans Think Man In the Suit Is...

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family & Friends!

Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch & What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 11:55 am

'Merry Chrysler' Meaning Explained, Origin of Christmas Meme Revealed!

If you’re seeing your friends write “Merry Chrysler” on social media and are confused, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone. Let us explain the meaning to you!

People started wishing a “Merry Chrysler” instead of a “Merry Christmas” starting in 2015 after a video went viral on the former app Vine.

Keep reading to find out more…

The video was created by Christine Sydelko and features her saying “Merry Christmas” over and over again in various festive locations, but every time the pronunciation gets worse and worse until she eventually says “Merry Chrysler.”

While the app was still running, the video received over 101 million “loops,” which was essentially another word for views.

The video became a viral sensation and the “Merry Chysler” meme was created. See the video below!
