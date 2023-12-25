Who Is Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Olivia Culpo!

As you watch the San Francisco 49ers play the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, you may be wondering who Christian McCaffrey is dating. Well, he’s engaged to model Olivia Culpo!

If you don’t know, Christian, 27, is considered one of the best players in the NFL! He is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers and they’re considered a front runner to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl!

Olivia, 31, is a very famous model! She won both Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012. She has modeled for some of the biggest brands in the world since then, including Sports Illustrated.

She previously dated Nick Jonas and former NFL player Danny Amendola.

Olivia and Christian went viral in early 2020 for what happened with her pants on their date night!

