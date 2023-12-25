Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs' Christmas Game: Who Did She Sit With? Everyone Identified!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs' Christmas Game: Who Did She Sit With? Everyone Identified!

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family &amp; Friends!

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family & Friends!

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch & What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 6:30 pm

Reese Witherspoon Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Reese Witherspoon Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Reese Witherspoon is officially single again.

In August 2023, it was revealed that the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Jim Toth had finalized their divorce after 12 years of marriage. They first announced their split in March 2023.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Then in November, it was rumored that Reese was dating Kevin Costner, but her rep quickly shut down those reports.

Following the finalization of her divorce, we are taking a look back at the famous stars Reese has dated over the years, and she has been in some very high-profile relationships!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous men Reese Witherspoon has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Reese Witherspoon, Slideshow