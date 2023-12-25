Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs' Christmas Game: Who Did She Sit With? Everyone Identified!

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family &amp; Friends!

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 7:00 pm

'Chicago Fire' Season 12 - 11 Stars Returning, 1 Joining & 2 Leaving After 2024 Season

Chicago Fire is coming back soon, One Chicago family!

The show – and all the One Chicago shows – was renewed for the 2023-2024 season on NBC, and will officially return for Season 12 on Wednesday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

While there are still very few details about the plot of Season 12, we do have a first clip from the upcoming season, and we know who is expected to return, including two people who are leaving this season, and one person who is joining the cast.

Find out who is expected to be in the cast of Chicago Fire Season 12…

