Rosalia Wears a Horned Hood for Christmas Day Stroll Through NYC's Central Park

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 5:36 pm

Rosalia is spending Christmas in the Big Apple!

The 31-year-old Spanish singer was seen leaving her hotel with some friends and heading to Central Park for a walk around town on Monday afternoon (December 25) in New York City.

Rosalia was dressed in a black hoodie with horns on the hood, which she wore over a long peacoat.

The sighting comes amid rumors that Rosalia is dating The Bear and The Iron Claw actor Jeremy Allen White. The possible new couple was spotted looking more comfortable together than ever in a recent sighting.

The rumors have been getting stronger for the past few months. It’s been about five months since the end of Rosalia‘s engagement to another Latin music superstar.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Rosalia out and about on Christmas Day…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rosalia