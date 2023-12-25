The Richest 'Barbie' Stars, Ranked (The Top Earner's Net Worth Well Over $1 Billion!)

The cast of Barbie experienced life in plastic while filming 2023′s hottest blockbuster. The very pink extravaganza grossed over $1 billion in less than a month and is now the top grossing movie of 2023 in North America!

With a star-studded cast centered around Margot Robbie‘s Barbie and Ryan Gosling‘s Ken, the movie from director Greta Gerwig features an insanely talented (and wealthy) talent pool.

We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie and ranked them. It’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll be surprised when you find out who claimed the top spot by a landslide!

Spoiler alert: The top earner is worth more than $1 billion.

Scroll through the slideshow to find out who is the richest star in Barbie…