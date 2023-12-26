Glee's Matthew Morrison Speaks in Japanese to Announce 'Chicago the Musical' Run in Japan

Matthew Morrison is getting ready to play Billy Flynn in Chicago The Musical, but Broadway fans will need to travel half-way around the world to see his performance!

The former Glee actor is going to be appearing in Japan’s new production of the hit Broadway musical.

It appears that Matthew can speak Japanese, or he’s just very good at learning a script, as he did an entire announcement video in Japanese. Back in March 2017, he visited the country and tweeted, “The beauty of the Japanese culture and people is undeniable! Such a magical journey.”

Matthew will appear in the musical in Osaka from April 18-21 and in Tokyo from April 25 to May 5. Tickets are already on sale!

