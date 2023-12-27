Brooklynn Prince's Salary for 'Cocaine Bear' Revealed: Bonus Payments Weren't Achieved

Brooklynn Prince had her big break in the 2017 movie The Florida Project and she has become an in-demand actress in Hollywood with roles in films like The One and Only Ivan, The Mash King’s Daughter, and Cocaine Bear.

Hollywood contracts for minors are usually made public, so details for her Cocaine Bear salary were just disclosed.

The 13-year-old actress played the role of Dee Dee in the new movie, which was released back in February 2023.

So, how much did she earn?

Brooklyn earned a base pay of $65,000 for her work in the movie, according to TMZ.

There was also the potential to earn bonuses based on the film’s box office performance, but the movie was unfortunately not a big enough hit to trigger those bonuses.

Brooklynn could’ve earned up to $500,000 more in bonuses, but the movie needed to hit $160 million at the worldwide box office for those bonuses to kick in. The film only grossed $89.7 million around the world.

