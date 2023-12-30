Mama June Shannon Hits Back at Relapse Accusations, Reveals How Long She's Been Sober

Mama June Shannon is hitting back at accusations that she’s using drugs again.

Earlier this week, many questioned if the 44-year-old reality star was back on drugs after she appeared on a TikTok live-stream, bent out of frame, and rubbed her nose.

Following the accusations, June set the record straight and revealed how long she’s been sober.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I have been straight sober since January 27, 2020. I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke cigarettes and I don’t even drink,” June told TMZ.

In response to the live-stream, June said that she was in the middle of cooking.

She also noted that she is required to take weekly drug tests to film her show Mama June: From Not to Hot, which she has never failed.

“That doesn’t keep me clean, I keep me clean,” June stressed.

Over the years, June has been very open about her struggles with addiction, admitting back in 2020 that she used to spend thousands of dollars a day on drugs.

June also recently opened up about her body transformation and revealed if she would ever try Ozempic to lose weight.