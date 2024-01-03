Abigail Breslin Addresses 'Little Miss Sunshine' & 'Signs' Roles & Being a Child Star

Abigail Breslin is opening up about her experience with Little Miss Sunshine.

The 27-year-old actress spoke out about her Oscar-nominated role at the age of 10 in an interview with fellow former child star Christy Carlson Romano.

“That’s the thing I feel about child acting and everything is that, you’re given all of the responsibility but none of the respect,” Abigail said.

“Of a child laborer?” Christy laughed.

“The adults, they’re like, ‘We want you to be this way, this way, do this’ — whatever,” Abigail said.

“But your autonomy is like not really,” Christy said.

“Yeah, it’s not really that important,” Abigail said.

Christy said she thought directors and other production staff who were parents were better prepared to connect with child actors.

“They were way nicer to work with. They could connect with us on a whole different level. But it is interesting. I don’t know if there’s a fix there. I don’t know if there’s a real fix,” she noted.

“Like, when working with kids you have to have a skill set that makes you? You know?”

Abigail also recalled her role in Signs, and how she didn’t want to return to work when her mother came to get her.

“My mom comes up to me later that day. She said, ‘Listen, I don’t care, if you don’t want to do this, if it’s not fun for you, that’s fine. We have to finish out your commitment, finish shooting the movie, but you don’t have to do it again if you don’t want to.’ She said, ‘But if you really don’t want to do it, they’re going to have to find another girl to do the movie, which is fine. But you just need to let me know.’”

She added that she was too young to remember much from earlier productions until Little Miss Sunshine, when she was able to “retain more information.”

