Sun, 03 December 2023 at 12:06 am

The Richest Disney Channel Stars, Ranked (The Top Earner's Net Worth Beats No. 2 by $65 Million!)

The Disney Channel has been a jumping off point for some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, especially in the early aughts.

From the likes of Shia LaBeouf and Demi Lovato to Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, the network has provided a platform for so many beloved celebrities.

Many of these child stars have accumulated impressive net worths over the years, thanks to the opportunities and exposure that the Disney Channel provided. From iconic series like Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana to original movies, the network has produced some of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Curious to see just how much these stars have earned? We took a stroll down memory lane and rounded up some of the most prominent names from the late ’90s and early ’00s. Based on their estimated net worths, we ranked them from lowest to highest.

Prepare to be surprised as we reveal the staggering difference in net worth between the lowest and highest earners. Find out who takes the top spot and who came in second place, lagging behind by a whopping $65 million!

Scroll through the slideshow to see which Disney Channel star comes out on top in terms of net worth…

