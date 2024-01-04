Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Sandra Bullock‘s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, has provided an update after the tragic death of Sandra‘s partner, Bryan Randall.

If you don’t know, on August 5, 2023, Bryan lost his private, three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (aka ALS). He was only 57 years old.

Keep reading to find out more…

In an Instagram post on Saturday (December 30), Gesine shared a post on what would have been his 58th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised,” Gesine posted on Instagram. According to People, Sandra spread his ashes at Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Sandra and Bryan first met at her son’s birthday party, where he was the photographer, back in January 2015. In 2021, she called him the love of her life.

Our continued thoughts are with Sandra, as well as all of Bryan‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.