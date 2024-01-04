Shia LaBeouf Gets Confirmed Into Catholic Church, Considers Becoming a Deacon 'Sometime in the Future'

Shia LaBeouf took an important next step in his faith, and it sounds like there’s another on the horizon.

On Sunday (December 31), the 37-year-old Transformers actor was confirmed into the Catholic Church.

The Capuchin Franciscans shared the news on Facebook, writing that he “has fully entered the Church.”

Read more about Shia LaBeouf’s confirmation and future plans…

“The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey,” they continued, noting that Shia has been on “a profound spiritual journey.”

“We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life,” the group wrote alongside photos of the actor and the friars from the event. “May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church.

Shia‘s confirmation sponsor Brother Alexander Rodriguez told the Catholic News Agency that the former child star is dedicated to becoming a deacon “sometime in the future.”

The decision was inspired by his role in the 2022 movie Padre Pio, which Brother Alexander also starred in.

“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way,” he revealed.

The confirmation has a special connection to the movie: It took place at the same parish where he underwent training to prepare for his role.

Congratulations to Shia at this exciting time.

