Film Independent Spirt Awards Nominees Brunch 2024 - See Photos of Every Attendee
So many stars stepped out to attend the 2024 Film Independent Spirt Awards Nominees Brunch on Saturday morning (January 6) at the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif.
As awards season kicks into high gear, everyone from Lily Gladstone and Colman Domingo to James Marsden and Dominique Fishback made it out to the event ahead.
With more than 30 stars on the guestlist, we pulled together photos of everyone so that you could easily scroll and see who was there and what they were wearing!
Head inside to see photos of everyone at the 2024 Film Independent Spirt Awards Nominees Brunch…
Colman Domingo
Todd Haynes
Dominique Fishback
Lily Gladstone
James Marsden
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Celine Song
Adina Porter
Erika Alexander
Franz Rogowski
Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano
Judy Reyes
Trace Lysette
Maria Russell
David Brown
Susan Berger
Ishmel Sahid
Brandon Loeser
Aria Mia Loberti
Ben Seaward
Ross Kimball
Luke Tennie
Ron Song
Zoe Lister-Jones
Alan Barinholtz
Jeffrey Wright
Lee Sung Jin
Whitney Rice
Clark Backo
Lina Soualem
Kirk Fox
Cassandra Blair