Sat, 06 January 2024 at 8:39 pm

Film Independent Spirt Awards Nominees Brunch 2024 - See Photos of Every Attendee

So many stars stepped out to attend the 2024 Film Independent Spirt Awards Nominees Brunch on Saturday morning (January 6) at the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif.

As awards season kicks into high gear, everyone from Lily Gladstone and Colman Domingo to James Marsden and Dominique Fishback made it out to the event ahead.

With more than 30 stars on the guestlist, we pulled together photos of everyone so that you could easily scroll and see who was there and what they were wearing!

Colman Domingo

Todd Haynes

Dominique Fishback

Lily Gladstone

James Marsden

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Celine Song

Adina Porter

Erika Alexander

Franz Rogowski

Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano

Judy Reyes

Trace Lysette

Maria Russell

David Brown

Susan Berger

Ishmel Sahid

Brandon Loeser

Aria Mia Loberti

Ben Seaward

Ross Kimball

Luke Tennie

Ron Song

Zoe Lister-Jones

Alan Barinholtz

Jeffrey Wright

Lee Sung Jin

Whitney Rice

Clark Backo

Lina Soualem

Kirk Fox

Cassandra Blair

Photos: Getty
