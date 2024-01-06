Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Lock Lips in Cute PDA
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are putting their love on full display!
On Saturday (January 6), the Hollywood couple was spotted arriving back home in Los Angeles after a holiday vacation. Before heading off in separate directions, Chris, 44, pulled his wife in for a sweet hug and kiss.
Chris was dressed for comfort, wearing a gray hoodie with black cargo pants and a matching baseball cap. He finished off his look with sunglasses and sneakers and had his phone in hand.
Meanwhile, Katherine kept warm in a long tan jacket. She opted for white sneakers and a similar black hat.
The stars were spotted spending some time with Katherine‘s family in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.
We hope that they had a wonderful holiday season are are getting back into the swing of things.
