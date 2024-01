The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth - There's a Big Jump Between 1st & 2nd Place

The Hunger Games movies, adapted from Suzanne Collins‘ dystopian novels, have left a lasting legacy that we’re still talking about to this day!

Boasting an ensemble cast of A-list talent, many actors who appeared in the initial set of movies have amassed impressive fortunes in Hollywood.

While Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth are undoubtedly the most recognizable stars from the franchise, several other actors involved in the project have carved out their own successful paths in the industry.

Naturally, we were curious to see how the stars have fared since gracing the big screen and ranked the biggest names from the franchise by their net worth. You may be surprised by some of the rankings on this list.

Check out the richest stars from The Hunger Games franchise ranked from highest to lowest…