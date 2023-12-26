Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted Spending Christmas Holiday with Family

Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2023 at 3:42 pm

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger made it all about family during the holidays this year!

The married couple was spotted attending a Christmas Eve church service on Sunday (December 24) in Los Angeles.

Chris and Katherine were joined by her mom Maria Shriver, as well as their two children, and Katherine‘s siblings Patrick and Christina, who are not pictured here.

Katherine took to Instagram on Christmas evening to share a rare photo of their daughters in front of the Christmas tree.

“And to all a good night 🎄♥️🙏,” she captioned the image, which you can see below.

Did you see the very happy news for the Schwarzenegger family, which we just learned on the day after Christmas?!
