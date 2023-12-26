Hugh Jackman & Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Release Joint Statement After Their Friend's Passing

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness might be in the middle of a divorce, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still close.

The former couple just released a joint statement while mourning the death of one of their close friends.

Hugh took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) to share the statement that he and Deb wrote together following the passing of their friend Bill Granger.

The Australian restaurateur and food writer died at the age of 54 on Christmas Day.

Bill‘s Instagram account announced, “It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54. A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.”

Hugh and Deb released a statement after the news was made public.

“We are devastated to hear the news of Bill’s passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring. We will miss his friendship most of all. Our love goes out to Natalie and their 3 incredible daughters Edie, Ines, and Bunny. Rest in peace, Deb & Hugh,” they said in the statement.

